Jim Gaffigan takes on Trump in twitter rant: “he’s a crook and a con man.”

Along with an estimated 21.6 other viewers (compared to 24.6 said to have watched Joe Biden's speech), comedian Jim Gaffigan spent his Thursday night (8/27) watching the final night of the Republican National Convention. While he's generally strove to avoid controversy in his material, Gaffigan clearly couldn't hold it in any longer after hearing Trump address a maskless crowd on the White House's South Lawn, and held forth on his Twitter on the lies, hypocrisy, and hate and fear mongering the address had contained. "RIP Truth," he began, before writing, "Look Trumpers I get it. As a kid I was a cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he's a traitor and a con man who doesn't care about you. Deep down you know it. I'm sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal."

"I know you hate snobs and elites," Gaffigan continued, "I get it but look at Ivana and that douche bag Jerod. Think they are on your side? Do you think they've ever done a real days work in their lives. Wake up."

"To those of you who think Im destroying my career wake up," he went on. "If trump gets elected, the economy will never come back. You know he lies. Constantly. Yet you dont care? What because he insults people that make you and me feel dumb?"

At a reply asking Gaffigan if he's "still pro-life," he replied, "Wake the fuck up! Trump is not pro-life and obviously not christian or a decent person. Everyone in the Republican Party is just frightened of him."

Gaffigan also addressed former Fighting Irish coach Lou Holtz, who spoke at the RNC on Wednesday. "Fuck Lou Holtz," he wrote. "Biden is Catholic in name only? Compared to who? How many abortions did trump pay for? How many women has he raped? How many times did pull the shit he did in Ukraine. Wake up. He's a crook and a con man."

Gaffigan's rant got a ton of replies, of course, including ones from Patton Oswalt, Jason Isbell, and Pixies' Black Francis (who recently went on a Twitter rant of his own, blasting the CDC for their changing coronavirus testing guidelines). Read those, and all of Gaffigan's tweets, below.