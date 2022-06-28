Jim James preps deluxe edition of solo debut, shares previously unreleased “Read Between (Begin Again)”

Jim James of My Morning Jacket has announced a deluxe edition of his 2013 debut album, Regions of Light and Sound of God, that's out July 29 via ATO. It includes all nine tracks from the original album plus 12 B-sides, unreleased demos, and alternate takes. The double-LP vinyl comes with new artwork as well. The full track list, broken down by vinyl sides, is below.

Today Jim released previously-unheard "Read Between (Begin Again)," a gently-lilting meditation on his great-aunt's experience with Dementia and where 'the soul' goes as death seeps in. It's a highly exploratory and inquisitive tune, as Jim said it "really made me question the nature of the soul and spirit – what exactly is it that truly makes a person who they are? Where does ‘the soul’ go as dementia sets in? Is the soul slowly slipping into the next realm but part of it is hanging on and doesn’t want to let go yet? Is the soul gone and the body left to just spit out random information?" Listen to "Read Between (Begin Again)" and watch its new visualizer below.

My Morning Jacket are on tour this summer.

Tracklist:

Side A

State of The Art (A.E.I.O.U.)

Know Til Now

Dear One

A New Life

Exploding

Side B

Of The Mother Again

Actress

All Is Forgiven

God’s Love To Deliver

Side C

All Is Forgiven (Alt Version)

State of The Art (A.E.I.O.U.) [Demo]

A New Life (Alt Version)

Dear One (Demo)

God’s Love To Deliver (Demo)

Side D

You Always Know

Read Between (Begin Again)

Epichord

Sweets

Moving Away (Alt Version)

Hallway of Trees