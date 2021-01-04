Jim Keller preps new LP ft. Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo (stream “Mistakes”)

Jim Keller co-founded new wave group Tommy Tutone and co-wrote their 1981 hit, "867-5309/Jenny," and has spent the last 25 years as Philip Glass' manager. He still makes his own music, though, and will release new solo album, By No Means, on February 12. The record was produced by Mitchell Froom (Crowded House, Randy Newman) and features Los Lobos' David Hidalgo on guitar and a rhythm section of Michael Urbano (Todd Rundgren, John Hiatt) and Bob Glaub (Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon).

The new single from By No Means is "Mistakes," a dark and smoky number about guilt -- "one of my favorite song topics," says Jim, adding it's "A never-ending flow of material coming from that river." He adds, "The groove is so deep and rich thanks to Bob Glaub’s hooky bass part and Michael Urbano’s groove. You can drive a truck on it, play it all day and not get bored or lose your joy. You can hear Mitchell playing his weird shit in the background giving the track a kind of voodoo thing. Hidalgo’s simple solo section is beautifully understated."

The song and its video, made by animator Lewis Klahr, make their premiere in this post and you can watch that below.