Jim Ward (Sparta, ATDI) teams with War On Women’s Shawna Potter on new song (listen)

Jim Ward (Sparta, ex-At The Drive In) has shared the second single off his upcoming solo album Daggers, which is due 6/11 via Dine Alone (pre-order). The album was recorded with Incubus bassist Ben Kenney and Thursday drummer Tucker Rule, and new single "I Got A Secret" features guest vocals by another great artist: War On Women's Shawna Potter.

"'I Got A Secret' was one of the very first riffs that shaped the direction of this record- raw, angry, unapologetic guitar," Jim said. "As soon as the music was finished and I began writing vocals I knew I wanted a call and response with someone that could push me and immediately called Shawna. I was over the moon she not just agreed to sing with me but absolutely brought all her brilliance and power with her to the song."

Shawna's in the video too. Check it out below...

