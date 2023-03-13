Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra announce co-headlining tour, Central Park included

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra have announced a co-headlining tour for this summer, dubbed The Amplified Echoes Tour. Middle Kids are opening all dates. Tickets for all shows go on sale Thursday (3/16) at 10 AM local with presales beforehand.

NYC gets a stop at SummerStage in Central Park on August 23, and Manchester Orchestra are closing that one. All dates are listed below.

Manchester Orchestra just released their new album/film The Valley of Vision last week. Read our review. Jimmy Eat World put out two new singles last year.

Jimmy Eat World / Manchester Orchestra -- 2023 Tour Dates

Tue Jul 11 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater *+

Fri Jul 14 – Spokane, WA – The Podium +

Sat Jul 15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater +

Sun Jul 16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

Tue Jul 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic ^

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre +

Fri Jul 21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

Sat Jul 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan ^

Sun Jul 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors +

Tue Jul 25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater *+

Thu Jul 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ^

Fri Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ^

Sat Jul 29 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

Sun Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

Mon Aug 07 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall +

Tue Aug 08 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater ^

Wed Aug 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

Fri Aug 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion +

Sun Aug 13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ^

Tue Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club *+

Wed Aug 16 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed ^

Fri Aug 18 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park +

Sat Aug 19 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoors *^

Sun Aug 20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^

Mon Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach ^

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – SummerStage In Central Park ^

Thu Aug 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway +

Fri Aug 25 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Buffalo *+

Sat Aug 26 – Philadelphia, PA –Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

* Not a Live Nation Date

+ Jimmy Eat World Closing

^ Manchester Orchestra Closing