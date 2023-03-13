Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra announce co-headlining tour, Central Park included
Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra have announced a co-headlining tour for this summer, dubbed The Amplified Echoes Tour. Middle Kids are opening all dates. Tickets for all shows go on sale Thursday (3/16) at 10 AM local with presales beforehand.
NYC gets a stop at SummerStage in Central Park on August 23, and Manchester Orchestra are closing that one. All dates are listed below.
Manchester Orchestra just released their new album/film The Valley of Vision last week. Read our review. Jimmy Eat World put out two new singles last year.
Jimmy Eat World / Manchester Orchestra -- 2023 Tour Dates
Tue Jul 11 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater *+
Fri Jul 14 – Spokane, WA – The Podium +
Sat Jul 15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater +
Sun Jul 16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +
Tue Jul 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic ^
Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre +
Fri Jul 21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park +
Sat Jul 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan ^
Sun Jul 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors +
Tue Jul 25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater *+
Thu Jul 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ^
Fri Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ^
Sat Jul 29 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^
Sun Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
Mon Aug 07 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall +
Tue Aug 08 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater ^
Wed Aug 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^
Fri Aug 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion +
Sun Aug 13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ^
Tue Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club *+
Wed Aug 16 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed ^
Fri Aug 18 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park +
Sat Aug 19 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoors *^
Sun Aug 20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^
Mon Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach ^
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – SummerStage In Central Park ^
Thu Aug 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway +
Fri Aug 25 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Buffalo *+
Sat Aug 26 – Philadelphia, PA –Skyline Stage at the Mann ^
* Not a Live Nation Date
+ Jimmy Eat World Closing
^ Manchester Orchestra Closing