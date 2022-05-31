Jimmy Eat World announce tour with Charly Bliss

Jimmy Eat World have announced a September North American tour surrounding their previously announced appearances at Riot Fest and Four Chord Music Festival. Support on all dates comes from Charly Bliss.

The tour comes to the NYC-area for shows at Long Island's Mulcahy's on September 21 and NJ's Starland Ballroom on September 23. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/3) at 10 AM local with an artist presale starting Wednesday (6/1) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Jimmy Eat World are also doing a Europe/UK tour this year, including dates with The Get Up Kids, Together Pangea, and Jejune (the Norwegian band, not the Boston emo band that Jimmy Eat World toured and released a split with back in the day). All dates for that tour below too.

Jimmy Eat World -- 2022 North American Tour Dates

September 8 – Cleveland, OH – Rock Hall Live

September 9 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival

September 11 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

September13 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

September 14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

September 16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

September 18 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

September 20 – Richmond, VA – The National

September 21 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall

September 23 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

September 24 – Providence, RI – The Strand Theatre

September 25 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

September 26 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

September 28 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

September 29 – Toronto, ON – History

October 1 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling

October 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

October 23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

October 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

all non-festival dates with Charly Bliss

