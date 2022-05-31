Jimmy Eat World announce tour with Charly Bliss
Jimmy Eat World have announced a September North American tour surrounding their previously announced appearances at Riot Fest and Four Chord Music Festival. Support on all dates comes from Charly Bliss.
The tour comes to the NYC-area for shows at Long Island's Mulcahy's on September 21 and NJ's Starland Ballroom on September 23. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/3) at 10 AM local with an artist presale starting Wednesday (6/1) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
Jimmy Eat World are also doing a Europe/UK tour this year, including dates with The Get Up Kids, Together Pangea, and Jejune (the Norwegian band, not the Boston emo band that Jimmy Eat World toured and released a split with back in the day). All dates for that tour below too.
Jimmy Eat World -- 2022 North American Tour Dates
September 8 – Cleveland, OH – Rock Hall Live
September 9 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival
September 11 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
September13 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
September 14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
September 16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
September 18 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
September 20 – Richmond, VA – The National
September 21 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
September 23 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
September 24 – Providence, RI – The Strand Theatre
September 25 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
September 26 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
September 28 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
September 29 – Toronto, ON – History
October 1 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling
October 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
October 23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
October 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
all non-festival dates with Charly Bliss
--