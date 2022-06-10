Jimmy Eat World ask “Do you still feel part of something loud?” on new song (watch the video)
After decades on multiple major labels, Jimmy Eat World are once again unsigned, like they were when they wrote and recorded their breakthrough 2001 album Bleed American. We don't know yet if/when that will change (but it probably will), but meanwhile, they've just self-released an excellent new single, "Something Loud." It was produced with Justin Meldal-Johnsen, who also worked on their last two albums, and between the revved-up punky power pop and Jim Adkins asking “Do you still feel part of something loud?”, this one really scratches the nostalgia itch. Listen and watch the video below.
Jimmy Eat World also recently announced a tour with Charly Bliss, which includes NYC-area shows at Long Island's Mulcahy's on September 21 and NJ's Starland Ballroom on September 23. They also play Riot Fest. All dates are listed below.
Jimmy Eat World -- 2022 North American Tour Dates
September 8 – Cleveland, OH – Rock Hall Live
September 9 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
September 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival
September 11 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
September13 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
September 14 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
September 16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
September 18 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
September 20 – Richmond, VA – The National
September 21 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
September 23 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
September 24 – Providence, RI – The Strand Theatre
September 25 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
September 26 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
September 28 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
September 29 – Toronto, ON – History
October 1 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling
October 22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
October 23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
October 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
all non-festival dates with Charly Bliss