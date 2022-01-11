Jimmy Eat World & Dashboard Confessional announce “Surviving the Truth” tour

Two of the bands that helped bring emo out of the '90s underground and into the 2000s mainstream with landmark albums (that cracked our list of the 20 best emo albums of 2001), Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional are teaming up for the "Surviving the Truth" tour which will run along the southern part of the U.S. very soon. The tour kicks off February 27 in Albequerque and wraps up March 22 in Houston, with stops in Oklahoma City, Wichita, Knoxville, Raleigh, New Orleans and more. Tickets for the whole tour, which has Sydney Sprague opening, go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.

The tour starts just a couple days after the release of Dashboard Confessional's new album, All The Truth That I Can Tell.

loading...

JIMMY EAT WORLD AND DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

THE SURVIVING THE TRUTH TOUR

NORTH AMERICA 2022

FEBRUARY

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

MARCH

1 - Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

2 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

5 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live

6 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

7 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

9 - Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre

10 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

11 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

12 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

14 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

15 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

18 - Coconut Creek, FL - Pavilion at Seminole Casino

21 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall