Jimmy Eat World & Dashboard Confessional announce “Surviving the Truth” tour
Two of the bands that helped bring emo out of the '90s underground and into the 2000s mainstream with landmark albums (that cracked our list of the 20 best emo albums of 2001), Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional are teaming up for the "Surviving the Truth" tour which will run along the southern part of the U.S. very soon. The tour kicks off February 27 in Albequerque and wraps up March 22 in Houston, with stops in Oklahoma City, Wichita, Knoxville, Raleigh, New Orleans and more. Tickets for the whole tour, which has Sydney Sprague opening, go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.
The tour starts just a couple days after the release of Dashboard Confessional's new album, All The Truth That I Can Tell.
JIMMY EAT WORLD AND DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL
THE SURVIVING THE TRUTH TOUR
NORTH AMERICA 2022
FEBRUARY
27 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
MARCH
1 - Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
2 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
5 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live
6 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
7 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
9 - Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre
10 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
11 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns
12 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns
14 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
15 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
18 - Coconut Creek, FL - Pavilion at Seminole Casino
21 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall