Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra cover each other ahead of co-headlining tour (listen)

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra are gearing up to begin a co-headlining tour together in July, and ahead of that, they've just released covers of each other's songs. Manchester Orchestra took on the classic Clarity opener "Table For Glasses," while Jimmy Eat World did "Telepath" from Manchester's great 2021 album The Million Masks of God.

Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull says, "It was an absolute honor to trade covers with one of our favorite bands. We approached our cover with admiration for the original and had a blast exploring all of its spacious corners."

Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins adds, "Manchester Orchestra is great at sitting you down, spinning your chair around and stopping it to show you are now somewhere else. We knew if we were going to cover an immersive song like ‘Telepath,’ we’d have to commit to ‘stopping the chair’ at bizzaro-Jimmy Eat World universe."

Both bands nail a perfect balance between staying faithful to the originals and making the songs their own. A great cover usually finds the artist bringing their own unique personality to it, and that's exactly what both Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World do here. Listen below.

The tour begins in Missoula, MT on July 11, and there's a NYC stop on August 23 at SummerStage in Central Park. Middle Kids open the full tour. All dates are listed below.

Jimmy Eat World / Manchester Orchestra -- 2023 Tour Dates

Jul 11 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater +

Jul 12 – Calgary, AB – Calgary Stampede

Jul 14 – Spokane, WA – The Podium +

Jul 15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater +

Jul 16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

Jul 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic ^

Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre +

Jul 21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

Jul 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan ^

Jul 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors +

Jul 25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater +

Jul 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ^

Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ^

Jul 29 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

Aug 7 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall +

Aug 8 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater ^

Aug 9 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

Aug 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion +

Aug 12 – Bellevue, NE - Outlandia

Aug 13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ^

Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club +

Aug 16 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed ^

Aug 18 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park +

Aug 19 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoors ^

Aug 20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^

Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach ^

Aug 23 – New York, NY – SummerStage In Central Park ^

Aug 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway +

Aug 25 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Buffalo +

Aug 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

+Jimmy Eat World Closing

^Manchester Orchestra Closing