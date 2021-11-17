Jimmy Eat World officially release ‘Clarity: Phoenix Sessions’ (listen)

Earlier this year, before live music came back, Jimmy Eat World performed three full albums for a livestream series called Phoenix Sessions: their latest album (2019's Surviving), their darker, heavier 2004 album Futures, and their groundbreaking, massively influential 1999 album Clarity. Last week, Jimmy Eat World released the audio from the entire Futures session on streaming services, and today they've done the same with Clarity. Nothing beats the charm of the original, but it's a treat to hear them breathing new life into these classic songs, and the recording sounds genuinely awesome. Listen below.

Earlier this year, we looked back on Bleed American for its 20th anniversary.

--

18 Landmark Emo & Post-Hardcore Albums Turning 25 This Year