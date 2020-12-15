Jimmy Eat World playing ‘Clarity’ & more albums in full for new streaming series

Jimmy Eat World have announced a new livestream series where they'll be playing albums from throughout their discography in full. For Phoenix Sessions, they'll stream three shows from the Icehouse in Phoenix, AZ, on January 15, January 29, and February 21, 2021, at 5 PM ET. For the 1/15 date, they'll play their most recent album, 2019's very good Surviving; followed by their darker, heavier 2004 classic Futures on 1/29; and their groundbreaking, massively influential 1999 album Clarity on 2/21. Each stream will be available to watch on-demand for 72 hours after initially airing, and tickets and merch packages are on sale now.

"We are always looking for ways to challenge ourselves, to do things as music fans that we think would be cool for OUR fans," Jim Adkins says. "We came up with the idea of presenting a series of concert films centered around a few specific albums (for now) and performing them on a different level. It isn’t the way we normally play a show and it’s definitely something new for how we approach a performance, but we haven’t been able to share the experience with our fans in over a year... so here we go!"

Watch a trailer for the shows, and stream all three albums below.

--

