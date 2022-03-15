Jimmy Eat World, Princess Nokia, The Weather Station & more playing Montreal’s Santa Teresa Fest

The sixth edition of Montreal's Santa Teresa Festival will take place May 19 - 22 in the downtown area of Montreal suburb Sainte-Thérèse with a mix of free and ticketed shows. The eclectic lineup, booked by the same folks behind M for Montreal, is headlined by Jimmy Eat World, Princess Nokia and $not, and also features Martha Wainwright, The Weather Station, Hubert Lenoir, Choses Sauvages, Corridor, Le Couleur and more. Check out the full lineup below and get tickets and more info here.

Speaking of M for Montreal, we are teaming up with them once again for our SXSW "Lost Weekend" day parties happening this Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18 at Cheer Up Charlies. RSVP now and stop by if you're in Austin.