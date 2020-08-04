Jimmy Eat World’s Jim Adkins announces podcast ft. Mark Hoppus, Ben Gibbard & more

In these weird times, musicians continue to look for new ways to be creative, and one of those ways is podcasts. Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins has just announced his own podcast, Pass Through Frequencies (hosted by Fender Guitars), where he'll interview other artists including blink-182's Mark Hoppus, Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard, Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba, Pedro the Lion's David Bazan, Tegan & Sara's Tegan Quinn, The Format/fun.'s Nate Ruess, and Steve Aoki.

"What's fascinating to me is talking to people about how [their inner] creative voice is nurtured, how that creative voice is challenged, and sometimes completely ignoring the voice for the sake of growth," Jim says. "So hang out with me while I talk to various guests about their preparation, their process, their psychosis, and watch me drink a lot of coffee."

Episodes will air every Tuesday and Thursday. The first episode is this Thursday (8/6) with Mark Hoppus. Subscribe at the Jimmy Eat World YouTube and watch the announcement video below.

Also, Jimmy Eat World recently released remastered music videos for "The Middle" and "Sweetness" in honor of Bleed American's 19th anniversary. Watch: