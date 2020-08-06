Jimmy Eat World’s Jim Adkins debuts new video podcast with blink-182’s Mark Hoppus (watch)

Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins has released the first episode of hiis new Pass Through Frequencies video podcast series (hosted by Fender Guitars, who have a signature Jim Adkins Telecaster), where he interviews fellow musicians about their songwriting and recording processes, and inevitably discusses all the weird stuff going on in 2020 too. His first guest was Mark Hoppus of blink-182, who go way back with Jimmy Eat World and were highly influenced by them, as Mark himself is quick to say during the interview.

"We worked with [producer and Drive Like Jehu drummer Mark Trombino] because you guys worked with him and we loved the way your album sounded," Mark told Jim. "So much of blink-182 is influenced by Jimmy Eat World."

Throughout the 44-minute conversation, they tell all kinds of different stories about various songs and albums they've written, producers they've worked with, processes they've used, and anxieties they've had to overcome, from the mid '90s up through present-day. Later on in the interview, they bond once again over both having worked with Mark Trombino, who Mark Hoppus credits as "really one of the first to incorporate Pro Tools into emo/punk rock music" and uses the electronics on Jimmy Eat World's 16-minute "Goodbye Sky Harbor" as an example of a song that really raised the bar for that type of thing.

Mark also talks a lot about making blink-182's classic albums with the late Jerry Finn, and the more recent music the band has been making with John Feldmann. In fact, he mentions that he was in the middle of working on a song with Feldmann as him and Jim were speaking (this interview took place on June 1), and we don't know what song that is exactly, but blink-182 did just post on their Instagram that they're releasing a new song called "Quarantine" this Friday (8/7). Stay tuned and watch the new interview below.

Upcoming guests on Jim's podcast include Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard, Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba, Pedro the Lion's David Bazan, Tegan & Sara's Tegan Quinn, The Format/fun.'s Nate Ruess, Steve Aoki, and more TBA.