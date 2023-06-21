Jivebomb added to Soul Glo/MSPAINT tour, opening for 7Seconds in NYC

As if Soul Glo and MSPAINT's upcoming tour wasn't already a good enough lineup, it just got even better with the addition of Baltimore hardcore band Jivebomb. That includes the three New York shows: July 13 at No Fun in Troy, July 14 at Tubby's in Kingston, and July 15 at Massapequa VFW on Long Island.

For Soul Glo, the tour includes their stop at Chicago's Pitchfork Fest on July 23. That same day, Jivebomb will be back in New York opening for hardcore legends 7Seconds at The Meadows (7/23) in Brooklyn, alongside Taking Meds.

That's one of three upcoming shows for 7Seconds, who also play a headlining DC show on 7/21 and The Bouncing Souls' Stoked for the Summer show in Asbury Park on 7/22.

Jivebomb also play their own NYC show on July 8 at TV Eye with Grand Scheme, Dead Last, Collateral, and Beg To Differ.

Last year, Jivebomb released their Primitive Desires EP on Flatspot Records, which we included on our list of our favorite hardcore releases of 2022. Check out a live video of Jivebomb by hate5six and their list of all upcoming tour dates below.

Jivebomb -- 2023 Tour Dates

6/21 Nashville, TN @ The End #

6/22 Chattanooga, TN #

7/13 Troy, NY @ No Fun *

7/14 Kingston, NY @ Tubby's *

7/15 Massapequa, NY @ Massapequa VFW *

7/16 Harrisburg, PA @ Stage On Herr *

7/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe *

7/19 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's *

7/20 Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups *

7/21 Grand Rapids, MI @ Four Star Theater *

7/21 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge (Flatspot x The Rumble aftershow)

7/23 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows #

7/25 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi *

7/26 Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater *

7/27 Huntington, WV @ The Loud *

9/27 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar w/ Scowl, Militarie Gun, MSPAINT

11/17-19 Tulsa, OK @ Flyover Fest

# = with Mexican Coke and Die

* = with Soul Glo and MSPAINT

# = with 7Seconds and Taking Meds