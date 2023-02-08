Jivebomb touring with Gumm, then with Angel Du$t & Life’s Question

Rising Baltimore hardcore band Jivebomb will be touring a bunch this year, first with Gumm in March and April, and then supporting Angel Du$t and Life's Question in May. The tour with Gumm spans the East Coast and Midwest, while the run with Angel Du$t and Life's Question heads South. All dates are listed below.

Jivebomb, Gumm come to NYC on April 1 at TV Eye with local support from Dog Breath. It's a late night show, starting at 11:30, so if you've got tickets to that night's other big hardcore show--High Vis' sold-out NYC debut at Saint Vitus with Age of Apocalypse, Restraining Order, and Dead Last--you can catch both.

Prior to their tour with Jivebomb and Life's Question, Angel Du$t will be doing a February weekender with Fiddlehead and Drug Church, including a sold-out NYC show on February 23 at Brooklyn Monarch.

Jivebomb put out one of our favorite hardcore releases of 2022 with their Primitive Desires EP, and they just contributed the new song "American Rule" to their label Flatspot Records' new The Extermination Vol​.​4 comp. We also just caught Jivebomb at Baltimore's Disturbin' The Peace fest, opening for hometown heroes (and Angel Du$t vocalist Justice Tripp's other much-loved band) Trapped Under Ice.

Angel Du$t, Life's Question, Jivebomb 2023 tour loading...

Jivebomb -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/27 Raleigh, NC @ Pour House Music Hall *

3/28 Roanoke, VA @ Flying Panther *

3/29 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

3/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Snake Pit *

4/1 Queens, NY @ TV Eye (late night show) *

4/2 Providence, RI @ Black Box Theater *

4/3 Boston, MA @ O'Brien's *

4/4 Buffalo, NY @ TBA *

4/5 Cleveland, OH @ No Class *

4/6 Columbus, OH @ Dirty Dungarees *

5/17 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor ~

5/18 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 ~

5/20 Miami, FL @ Gramps ~

5/22 Columbia, SC @ The New Brookland Tavern ~

5/23 Asheville, NC @ Different Wrld ~

5/24 Louisville, KY @ Mag Bar ~

5/26 New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground ~

5/27 Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse ~

* = with Gumm

~ = with Angel Du$t & Life's Question