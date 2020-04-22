Joan As Police Woman preps ‘Cover Two,’ shares her take on Cass McComb’s “Not the Way”

Joan As Police Woman -- who Lloyd Cole was just talking about earlier today -- will release Cover Two next week (5/1) via PIAS and, as the title suggests, has her tackling other people’s songs. (Her first cover album came out in 2009.) This time she puts her own spin on tracks by Prince, Blur, Outkast, The Strokes, Talk Talk, Michael McDonald and more.

She’s just shared her cover of early Cass McCombs track "Not the Way" which was from his first EP. Joan says, “I’d listened to the song for years before I realized what the lyrics were and then just wanted to create a version of my own. The verse describes being judgmental and difficult which leads to the blithe chorus ‘That’s not the way to make friends.’ Effortlessly humorous without being funny.” Listen to that, and check out the tracklist, below.

Cover Two tracklist:

1. Kiss (Prince)

2. Spread (Outkast)

3. Under Control (The Strokes)

4. Not The Way (Cass McCombs)

5. I Keep Forgettin’ (Michael Macdonald)

6. Life’s What You Make It (Talk Talk)

7. Out of Time (Blur)

8. On The Beach (Neil Young)

9. There Are Worse Things I Could Do (Warren Casey and Jim Jacobs)

10. Running (Gil Scott-Heron)