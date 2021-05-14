Joan Jett releasing ‘Bad Reputation’ / ‘I Love Rock n’ Roll’ 40th anniv graphic novels w/ new vinyl & more

Joan Jett's second and third solo albums Bad Reputation and I Love Rock 'n Roll turn 40 this year, and to celebrate, Z2 Comics is putting out a new graphic novel, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts- 40x40: Bad Reputation/I Love Rock n’ Roll this fall. It's up for pre-order now on hardcover and softcover editions, and exclusively on Z2's website you can purchase the book alongside exclusive vinyl (a new greatest hits collection and a 7" with versions of the title track from each album on vinyl for the first time ever), art prints, a guitar, and amp, and much more. See all the various bundles here.

Carianne Brinkman, president of Joan's Blackheart label, said, "When we began working with Z2 Comics on Joan Jett and the Blackhearts 40 x 40 for the 40th Anniversary of I Love Rock 'n' Roll and Bad Reputation, we reflected on all the rejection and opposition Joan faced from the industry as a woman with a guitar, especially at the beginning of her career. Luckily, she blocked out the noise and showed the doubters she could do it herself. The comic world, much like the Rock 'n' Roll world, is fairly underrepresented in terms of women, particularly in the mainstream. We thought this was a great opportunity to celebrate comic writers and illustrators who happen to be women, and who, like Joan, are constantly being asked what it's like to be 'a WOMAN....' in their respective industries. We are so excited to bring these amazing artists and writers together to celebrate this milestone anniversary."

One of the artists involved is Tara McPherson, who said, "Joan Jett is the epitome of a rock ’n' roll icon and a powerful force of a woman. When I was young and teaching myself how to play bass and starting bands, she was such an inspiration to me, and I know to so many other girls as well. She’s a fierce woman making no apologies, showing females they have a place in rock!"

Pick your copy up and get much more info here.