Joan of Arc breaking up after one final album (listen to “Destiny Revision”)

So many Kinsella bands have been short-lived (or at least initially short-lived) -- like Cap'n Jazz, Owls, American Football, and others -- but Tim Kinsella's Joan of Arc seemed like the band that would never break up. I guess all things must come to an end though, as the band have revealed that they will end their 25-year career with one final album, Tim Melina Theo Bobby, due December 4 via Joyful Noise (pre-order). As the title implies, the album was made by the band's current lineup of Melina Ausikaitis, Bobby Burg, Theo Katsaounis, and Tim Kinsella, and it also features collaborations with Jeremy Boyle, Jenny Pulse, Nate Kinsella, and Todd Mattei.

The first single is the atmospheric, eccentric, very Joan of Arc-sounding "Destiny Revision," which comes with a video made up of photos taken by Bobby Burg on various Joan of Arc tours. "Prominently featured is the legendary Berghain in Berlin, where we played our last show," Bobby says.

Tim says "‘Destiny Revision’ was a personal song when it was written a couple years ago, about winging it when your life fails to play out as you'd imagined. Unfortunately that simple sentiment now has a much more expansive and darker resonance as all of us in America face a fascist administration using the pandemic as an opportunity to consolidate power, and we all struggle to imagine our futures." Listen and watch the new video below.

Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse have also been busy lately with Good Fuck.

Tracklist

1. Destiny Revision

2. Something Kind

3. Karma Repair Kit

4. Creature and Being

5. Land Surveyor

6. Feedback 3/4

7. The Dawn of Something

8. Cover Letter Song

9. Rising Horizon

10. Upside Down Bottomless Pit

