Joan Shelley shares “Home,” announces Northeast shows

Folk singer Joan Shelley's new album The Spur arrives later this month (6/24) via No Quarter (pre-order), and she has just shared its third single, "Home," following the title track and the Bill Callahan duet "Amberlit Morning." The new song sounds as timeless and gorgeous as Joan's music ever does, and you can hear it for yourself below.

Joan also announced a short run of live shows for September, including Woodstock, Philly, and Brooklyn, the latter of which happens September 27 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates are listed below.

Joan Shelley -- 2022 Tour Dates

July 24 – Old Town School of Folk Music

Sept 23 – Colony – Woodstock, NY

Sept 24 – World Café Live – Philadelphia, PA

Sept 27 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY