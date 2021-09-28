Joanna Newsom, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood & more modeled Rodarte x Tom Petty collection

Tom Petty's family and former Heartbreaker bandmates released a massive 70-song reissue of his 1994 masterpiece Wildflowers last year, and if you'd also like to take Wildflowers and make it fashion, Rodarte has a new limited edition capsule collection for you. They teamed up with Petty's daughters Annakim Violette and Adria Petty to continue the celebration of the album and its reissue with new t-shirts, sweatshirts, and sweatpants featuring original art by Victoria Mulleavy, mother of Rodarte founders Kate and Laura Mulleavy.

"This collection has that 60’s feeling our dad loved so much and it is incredible watching designers so good at their craft creating art inspired by our father’s music," Annakim Violette says. "It just feels like Wildflowers sounds." Adria Petty adds, “This is a passion project inspired by my sister and it is a really loving tribute to our dad. We love this collection because it is joyful and is a great opportunity for us to give back to the emerging music community. Laura and Kate are our favorite designers so it’s exciting to see the world of Wildflowers interpreted through their eyes."

To model the collection, photographer Daria Kobayashi Ritch shot Joanna Newsom, Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, Natalie Mering of Weyes Blood, Kilo Kish, Arrow de Wilde of Starcrawler, TWEAKS, and Gabbriette of Nasty Cherry wearing Wildflowers-era archive wardrobe mixed in with the new pieces. You can see those photos, along with the new pieces, below, and if you're in the market for $230 Tom Petty sweatpants, you can purchase them on MatchesFashion.com, ShopRodarte.com, and TomPetty.com, while supplies last.