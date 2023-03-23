Joanna Newsom made a surprise return at Fleet Foxes’ LA show, played new songs

Joanna Newsom's music career hasn't been active since she played some shows in early 2020 before lockdown, but she just made a surprise return last night, as the unannounced opener for Fleet Foxes at The Belasco in LA. As Pitchfork reports, Robin Pecknold introduced her by saying, "Without further ado, I present the high priestess of acoustic music, Joanna Newsom," and according to the joanna newsom hive Twitter account and Setlist.fm, she played five new songs and confirmed that she has 11 new songs written. Joanna also apparently told the crowd that Robin Pecknold put this show together specifically so she could play. She also joined Fleet Foxes during their set for "Blue Spotted Tail," and Fleet Foxes ended their set with Joanna back on stage for her own "Good Intentions Paving Company." Fleet Foxes also had some other surprises during their set; they opened with "Sun Giant," which they hadn't played live since 2009, and covered Joni Mitchell's "Hejira." Check out some fan-made videos and audio recordings from the show below.

Joanna's last album was 2015's Divers. Stay tuned to hopefully learn more about her new music soon.

Joanna Newsom Setlist (via)

Go Long

Bombs Are Whistling (Song debut)

Marie At The Mill (Song debut)

Little Hand (Song debut)

The Air Again (Song debut)

No Wonder (Song debut)

Sawdust & Diamonds

Fleet Foxes Setlist

Sun Giant (First time played since 2009)

Wading in Waist‐high Water

Sunblind

Can I Believe You

Ragged Wood

Your Protector

He Doesn't Know Why

Featherweight

Third of May/Ōdaigahara

Phoenix (Big Red Machine song)

Bedouin Dress (First time played since 2018)

White Winter Hymnal

Mearcstapa

Mykonos

I'm Not My Season

Hejira (Joni Mitchell cover)

Cradling Mother, Cradling Woman (Live debut)

Maestranza (Full band debut)

Blue Ridge Mountains

Grown Ocean

Encore:

Going-to-the-Sun Road

Helplessness Blues

Blue Spotted Tail (with Joanna Newsom)

Good Intentions Paving Company (Joanna Newsom cover) (with Joanna Newsom)