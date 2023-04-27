Jockstrap add 2nd NYC show to summer tour

UK duo Jockstrap are going on a short US tour in July ahead of their set at Pitchfork Festival, with stops in NYC and Boston. The NYC show at Elsewhere on July 19 is sold out, so they've added another show the day before, at Music Hall of Williamsburg on July 18. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM local.

JOCKSTRAP: 2023 TOUR

Jul 18, 2023 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Jul 19, 2023 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY

Jul 20, 2023 The Sinclair Boston, MA

Jul 23, 2023 Pitchfork Festival Chicago, IL