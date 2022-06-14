Jockstrap announce debut album & tour, share “Glasgow” video

UK duo Jockstrap (Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye) have announced their debut album, I Love You Jennifer B, which will be out September 9 via Rough Trade. Preorder it on Indie Exclusive green vinyl. “I Love You Jennifer B is a collection of Jockstrap tracks that have been 3 years in the making," say the group. "Everything on it is pretty singular sounding so we hope there is a track on there for everyone and something that speaks to you and says ‘I’m a banger.’”

The album includes singles "50/50" and "Concrete Over Water" and they've just shared a new single, the soaring, acoustic guitar-driven "Glasgow" and a video which they directed themselves. “‘Glasgow’ is our coming of age, moving forward, long-distance, travelling, beautiful bosk, wonderful thicket song,” said Taylor, with Georgia adding, “Glasgow is a great city, perhaps my favourite in the UK. Only downside is that it’s so damn cold all the time.” Watch the video below.

Jockstrap have also announced their first North American tour which starts November 17 in Washington, DC and concludes December 7 in Los Angeles. The NYC date is November 19 at the Sultan Room. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.

Ellery's other band, Black Country, New Road, will also be touring this year.

I Love You Jennifer B:

1. Neon

2. Jennifer B

3. Greatest Hits

4. What’s It All About?

5. Concrete Over Water

6. Angst

7. Debra

8. Glasgow

9. Lancaster Court

10. 50/50 (Extended)

JOCKSTRAP - 2022 TOUR DATES

July 17 | Welcome To The Village Festival, Leeuwarden

July 24 | Bluedot Festival, Cheshire

Sept 29 | The Mash House, Edinburgh

Sept 30 | Stereo, Glasgow

Oct 1 | The White Hotel, Manchester

Oct 3 | Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

Oct 4 | Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

Oct 5 | The Fleece, Bristol

Oct 7 | Norwich Arts, Norwich

Oct 8 | Patterns, Brighton

Oct 10 | Village Underground, London

Oct 11 | Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

Nov 4 | Club 2 Club Festival, Turin

Nov 17 | DC9, Washington, DC

Nov 18 | Johnny Brendas, Philadelphia, PA

Nov 19 | The Sultan Room, Brooklyn, NY

Nov 24 | Bar le Ritz PDB, Montreal, QC

Nov 25 | Drake Underground, Toronto, ON

Nov 26 | Sleeping Village, Chicago, IL

Nov 27 | 7th St Entry, Minneapolis, MN

Dec 1 | Fox Cabaret, Vancouver, BC

Dec 2 | Madame Lou’s, Seattle, WA

Dec 3 | Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR

Dec 6 | Starline Social Club, Oakland, CA

Dec 7 | Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA