Jockstrap announce US shows around Pitchfork Festival

UK duo Jockstrap will return to the US in July for Pitchfork Festival, and while they're here they've announced a couple of headlining shows ahead of the fest. They'll stop on the East Coast before heading to Chicago for shows in Brooklyn (Elsewhere on July 19) and Boston (The Sinclair on July 20). Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 11 AM Eastern.

Jockstrap released their fantastic debut LP I Love You Jennifer B last year, and in addition to their US dates, they're also playing Welsh festival Green Man in August.

Jockstrap summer 2023 loading...

JOCKSTRAP: 2023 US TOUR

Jul 19, 2023 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY

Jul 20, 2023 The Sinclair Boston, MA

July 23, 2023 Pitchfork Festival Chicago, IL