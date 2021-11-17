Jockstrap sign to Rough Trade, share new single “50/50″

After a number of releases on Warp, London duo Jockstrap, aka Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye, have signed to Rough Trade, and have just shared their first single for the label. Powered by a flurry of chopped up vowels, and written in bed while Taylor recovered from tonsillitis, "5050" is a joyous, fizzy banger that comes with an equally exuberant video filmed at Jockstrap's recent show at The Glove in Hackney. Watch that below.

Jockstrap will be in the U.S. next year for SXSW.