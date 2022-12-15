Jockstrap’s Taylor Skye lists his favorite albums of 2022
UK duo Jockstrap released their fantastic debut album, I Love You Jennifer B, in September; it's been showing up on lots of year end lists, ours included. As the year draws to a close, we've been asking artists about their 2022 favorites, and Jockstrap's Taylor Skye made us a list of ten albums, including ones by Steve Lacy, Beach House, Rosalía, and more. See his choices, and stream I Love You Jennifer B, below.
--
JOCKSTRAP'S TAYLOR SKYE'S FAVORITE ALBUMS OF 2022
1 Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
2 Future - I Never Liked You
3 Beach House - Once Twice Melody
4 Drake - Honestly, Nevermind
5 Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
6 Central Cee - 23
7 Rosalía - Motomami
8 Arctic Monkeys - The Car
9 Hudson Mohawke - Cry Sugar
10 Kali Malone - Living Torch