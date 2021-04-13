Jodi (ex-Pinegrove) announces debut LP ‘Blue Heron’ (hear “Go Slowly”)

Chicago multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Nick Levine, formerly of Pinegrove, has announced the debut album from their solo project, Jodi. Blue Heron is due out July 16 via Sooper Records, and Nick describes it as "queer country." The title and cover art, which you can see below, were inspired by their chance encounters with a great blue heron, which they later had tattooed on their back.

Nick also shared first single, "Go Slowly," which features them crooning softly over somber acoustic instruments and twangy pedal steel, engaged in a back-and-forth with themself, expressing a wish for life to just slow down a little. Listen and see the record's tracklist, below.

BLUE HERON TRACKLIST

1. Power

2. Go Slowly

3. Get Back

4. Hawks

5. Slug Night

6. Buddy

7. Softy

8. Water

9. River Rocks

10. Blue Heron