Joe Armon-Jones shares new song “Pray” ft. black midi & Nubiyan Twist members

Joe Armon-Jones (member of Ezra Collective, frequent collaborator of Nubya Garcia, Moses Boyd, etc) is one of the most consistently great musicians the thriving UK jazz scene, and today he dropped a stunning new single with Morgan Simpson of black midi on drums and Luke Wynter of Nubiyan Twist on bass. It's also the first single for his new label Aquarii Records, which Joe calls "a home for the music that is around me; somewhere it can live and somewhere it can flourish."

As for the song, Joe says, "'Pray' was an outtake at the end of a long day of recording dubs with Morgan and Luke, it was an idea I had written in the morning before they arrived and because there was half an hour left at the end of the session we ran a take of this and 'Pray' is what came out."

Check it out: