Joe Cocker’s legendary chaotic 1970 tour subject of new documentary in theaters

Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen is a new documentary that looks at Joe Cocker's famed 1970 "Mad Dogs & Englishmen" tour via Tedeschi Trucks Band's reunion of its players at the 2015 Lockn’ Festival. Here's more:

In the spring of 1970, Joe Cocker undertook what became the legendary Mad Dogs and Englishmen tour, immortalized in a live album and concert film. Fifty years later, first-time filmmaker Jesse Lauter tells the complete story through the lens of the Grammy Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band’s reunion of the Mad Dogs. In addition to Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi and the entire Tedeschi Trucks Band, this reunion featured 12 of the original Mad Dogs, including Leon Russell, Rita Coolidge and Claudia Lennear, plus guest performers Chris Robinson and Dave Mason, among others. The film showcases inspired performances from the reunion show, along with an exclusive look at the history of the tour and never-before-seen archival materials, commentary from the original members, critic David Fricke, notable fans who attended shows on the original tour and features the last filmed interview with the late Leon Russell.

You can watch the trailer for Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen below.

The film will be screening in theaters starting this month, including two theaters in NYC: Quad Cinemas from October 22-28, and at Nitehawk Cinema Williamsburg on October 27 (tickets) as part of the BrooklynVegan presented Music Driven series.

All upcoming screening dates are listed below.

Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen screening dates

10/21 Only | Stamford, CT | Avon Theater Film Center

10/21 Only | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/22 - 10/28 | New York City, NY | Quad Cinema

10/24 Only | Buffalo, NY | Amherst Theatre

10/27 Only | Brooklyn, NY | Nitehawk Cinema Williamsburg

10/29 - 11/4 | North Hollywood, CA | Laemmle NoHo 7

11/15 Only | Fairfield, CT | Fairfield Theatre Company

11/19 Only | Danbury, CT | The Palace Danbury

11/24 - 11/28 | Boulder, CO | Dairy Arts Center

11/27 Only | Ridgefield, CT | The Ridgefield Playhouse