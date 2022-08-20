Joe Haener (Gris Gris, Dodos, Shannon Shaw), Rest in Peace

Joe Haener, musician and drummer who was a member of Oakland group Gris Gris and played with The Dodos, Shannon Shaw, and more, died on Tuesday in an auto accident in Aurora, OR. He was 41.

Shannon Shaw and Joe were engaged to be married, and the news was shared via Shannon & The Clams:

Joe was a deeply beloved friend to us all, an extraordinarily kind and sensitive person, a true caretaker and an amazing musician who played in dozens of incredible bands. A frequent traveler in our van and always such a joy to be around. He was Shannon’s number one fan and biggest supporter which was most evident by his beaming face filled with such immense love and pride when he would watch her perform and his constant rotation of Shannon & the Clams T-shirts. Some of his happiest moments were playing drums in Shannon’s solo band. Damn he loved to drum. We are so beyond shattered by this loss.

The band note that their appearance at next weekend's Purple City Festival has been canceled. "We will update you as soon as we have clarity about future dates beyond those and appreciate your sympathy and understanding as we navigate such a painful time for our band," the write, adding, "As we take this time to grieve and heal, we hope you will send positive energy our way and hold your loved ones as close as possible."

Shannon and Joe's friends have set up a GoFundMe to help alleviate financial burdens for Shannon while she is mourning the loss of Joe.

Rest in peace, Joe.