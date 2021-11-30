Joe Jackson announces “Sing, You Sinners!” 2022 Tour

Joe Jackson has announced the "Sing, You Sinners!" tour, which will be his first since 2019. Backed by Graham Maby (Bass, Vocals), Teddy Kumpel (Guitar, Vocals) and Doug Yowell (Drums, Vocals, Electronics), the show will feature a full band set as well as a "mini-set" of Joe solo. He also promises to play songs "that haven't been heard live in many years," and new material.

U.S. dates of the "Sing, You Sinners!" tour begin May 11 in Durham, NC and conclude June 25 in Charleston, SC with stops along the way in Boston, NYC, DC, Chicago, Boise, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, New Orleans, Birmingham, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens May 21 at Beacon Theatre and the L.A. show is on June 10 at Orpheum Theatre. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local, with a fan presale starting Wednesday, December 1 at 10 AM local (password: SINNERS2022).

JOE JACKSON - 2022 Tour Dates

3/13/2022 University Concert Hall Limerick, IE

3/15/2022 Olympia Theatre Dublin, IE

3/17/2022 York Barbican York, GB

3/19/2022 St. David's Hall Cardiff, GB

3/20/2022 Assembly Rooms Edinburgh, GB

3/22/2022 Albert Hall Manchester, GB

3/24/2022 Symphony Hall Birmingham, GB

3/25/2022 London Palladium London, GB

3/27/2022 Portsmouth Guildhall Portsmouth, GB

3/30/2022 L'Espace Malraux Joué-lès-Tours, FR

3/31/2022 Salle Pleyel Paris, FR

4/2/2022 Muffathalle Munich, DE

4/4/2022 Alte Oper Frankfurt, DE

4/5/2022 De Roma Antwerp, BE

4/6/2022 AB Brussels, BE

4/8/2022 Theater at Potsdamer Platz Berlin, DE

4/10/2022 Teatro Lirico Milan, IT

4/11/2022 Le Cedre Dijon-Chenôve, FR

4/12/2022 Congresshalle Saarbrucken, DE

4/14/2022 Concertgebouw De Vereeniging Nijmegen, NL

4/16/2022 Carré Amsterdam, NL

4/18/2022 TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, NL

4/19/2022 013 Tilburg, NL

4/21/2022 Théâtre Femina Bordeaux, FR

4/24/2022 Teatro La Rambleta Valencia, ES

4/26/2022 Victoria Eugenia Theater San Sebastian, ES

4/29/2022 Coliseu do Porto Porto, PT

4/30/2022 Lisbon Coliseum Lisbon, PT

5/11/2022 Fletcher Hall Durham, NC

5/13/2022 Miller Symphony Hall Allentown, PA

5/14/2022 MGM Northfield Park Northfield, OH

5/16/2022 Michigan Theater Ann Arbor, MI

5/18/2022 The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY

5/19/2022 Boch Center Shubert Theatre Boston, MA

5/21/2022 Beacon Theatre New York, NY

5/22/2022 Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC

5/25/2022 Park West Chicago, IL

5/26/2022 Park West Chicago, IL

5/28/2022 The Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI

5/29/2022 Pantages Theatre Minneapolis, MN

6/1/2022 Egyptian Theatre Boise, ID

6/2/2022 The Moore Theater Seattle, WA

6/4/2022 The Masonic San Francisco, CA

6/5/2022 The Magnolia El Cajon, CA

6/7/2022 The Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA

6/8/2022 Smith Center for the Performing Arts Las Vegas, NV

6/10/2022 Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles (LA), CA

6/11/2022 Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ

6/14/2022 Majestic Theatre Dallas, TX

6/15/2022 Paramount Theatre Austin, TX

6/17/2022 Civic Theatre New Orleans, LA

6/18/2022 The Lyric Theatre Birmingham, AL

6/21/2022 Tampa Theatre Tampa, FL

6/22/2022 Parker Playhouse Fort Lauderdale, FL

6/24/2022 Center Stage Atlanta, GA

6/25/2022 Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC