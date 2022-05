Joe Pera announces lots of 2022 tour dates

Comedian and Joe Pera Talks With You creator Joe Pera will be spending much of the next six months taking his gentle brand of humor on the road, first with his "Summer in the Midwest and Rustbelt" tour and then on the "Fall Everywhere Else Tour." He's hitting most major US cities, and some smaller ones too.

When not on the road, he and Dan Licata will continue to host the "Dan Joe DVD Show" on Tuesdays at The Bell House in Brooklyn with a variety of special guests. The next one is this Tuesday, May 24 (tickets) with with Nore Davis, Graham Kay, Kat Toledo and Rob Cantrell. The 5/31 show (tickets) features Starstruck creator/star Rose Matafeo, plus Ana Fabrega (Los Espookys), Doug Smith, and Yedoye Travis.

Check out all upcoming Joe Pera dates below.

There's been no word yet on whether Joe Pera Talks With You will be renewed for a fourth season, but you can watch the fantastic first three seasons on Adult Swim's website and HBO Max.

Joe also directed the new video for Merge band Friendship.

JOE PERA - 2022 TOUR DATES

24 MAY 8:00 pm DAN JOE DVD SHOW Tuesday, The Bell House - Brooklyn, NY

31 MAY 8:00 pm DAN JOE DVD SHOW Tuesday, The Bell House - Brooklyn, NY

02 JUN 7:30 pm SUMMER IN THE MIDWEST AND RUSTBELT TOUR Thursday, Funny Bone - Syracuse, NY

03 JUN 6:30 pm SUMMER IN THE MIDWEST AND RUSTBELT TOUR Friday, Town Ballroom Buffalo - Buffalo, NY SOLD OUT

03 JUN 9:30 pm SUMMER IN THE MIDWEST AND RUSTBELT Friday, Town Ballroom Buffalo - Buffalo, NY

14 JUN 8:00 pm DAN JOE DVD SHOW Tuesday, The Bell House - Brooklyn, NY

21 JUN 8:00 pm DAN JOE DVD SHOW Tuesday, The Bell House - Brooklyn, NY

28 JUN 8:00 pm DAN JOE DVD SHOW Tuesday, The Bell House - Brooklyn, NY

16 JUL 7:00 pm SUMMER IN THE MIDWEST AND RUSTBELT TOUR Saturday, 930 Club - Washington DC

17 JUL 5:30 pm SUMMER IN THE MIDWEST AND RUSTBELT Sunday, Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

17 JUL 8:00 pm SUMMER IN THE MIDWEST AND RUSTBELT TOUR Sunday, Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA SOLD OUT

04 AUG SUMMER IN THE MIDWEST AND RUSTBELT TOUR Thursday, Hinterland Festival - St. Charles, IA

06 AUG 7:00 pm SUMMER IN THE MIDWEST AND RUSTBELT TOUR Saturday, The Admiral Omaha - Omaha, NE

07 AUG 3:00 pm SUMMER IN THE MIDWEST AND RUSTBELT TOUR Sunday, Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

07 AUG 7:00 pm SUMMER IN THE MIDWEST AND RUSTBELT TOUR Sunday, Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN SOLD OUT

24 AUG 8:00 pm SUMMER IN THE MIDWEST AND RUSTBELT TOUR Wednesday, Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI - Encore Show

26 AUG 8:00 pm SUMMER IN THE MIDWEST AND RUSTBELT TOUR Friday, Meyer Theater - Green Bay, WI

27 AUG 8:00 pm SUMMER IN THE MIDWEST AND RUSTBELT TOUR Saturday, Marquette Regional History Center - Marquette, MI

06 SEP 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Tuesday, Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

07 SEP 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Wednesday, Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

09 SEP 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Friday, Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

10 SEP 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

11 SEP 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Sunday, The Independent - San Francisco, CA

14 SEP 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Wednesday, The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

17 SEP 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, The Regent - Los Angeles, CA SOLD OUT

17 SEP 9:30 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

07 OCT 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Friday, The Egg - Albany, NY

08 OCT 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, State Theatre - Ithaca, NY

12 OCT 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Wednesday, White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

14 OCT 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Friday, The Paramount - Austin, TX

15 OCT 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, Texas Theater - Dallas, TX

16 OCT 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Sunday, Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

08 NOV 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Tuesday, Zanies Comedy Club - Nashville, TN

09 NOV 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Wednesday, Zanies Comedy Club - Nashville, TN

10 NOV 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Thursday, Saturn Club - Birmingham, AL

12 NOV 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

13 NOV 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Sunday, The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

16 NOV 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Wednesday, Booth Playhouse - Charlotte, NC

19 NOV 9:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, Motorco - Durham, NC

20 NOV 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Sunday, The Riviera Theater - Charleston, SC