Joe Pera launching ‘Drifting Off’ podcast to help us get to sleep (again)

A few years ago as a companion piece to his wonderful and now-canceled Adult Swim series, Joe Pera created an online short, "Joe Pera Talks You Back to Sleep," which featured his gentle tones accompanied by very relaxing music from series composer Ryan Dann. Now Joe and Ryan are taking that dreamy idea and running with it, teaming up again for a new podcast titled Drifting Off.

"We just wanted to keep exploring the territory where sleep and comedy overlap, and the audio format will give Ryan and I the freedom to take it further than ever before," says Joe in a trailer for the podcast. It premieres this Sunday (2/5) with new episodes on the first Sunday of the each month. They're doing it Patreon-style "to keep the ads out of your dreams" but Joe also says it will be available on all the regular podcast places, too.

The first episode is about soup. "Making soup," Joe says. "Eating soup. Talking to your friends about soup."

Joe also says they'll have musicians they admire guest-score episodes. "Trying for will.i.am but no promises." Maybe Oneohtrix Point Never, though?

Listen to the Drifting Off with Joe Pera trailer and watch "Joe Pera Talks You Back to Sleep" below.

You can also catch Joe on his "Comedy In Ice: Winter Concert Tour" in cities across North America in February. All dates are listed below.

JOE PERA - 2023 TOUR DATES

03 FEB 7:00 pm JOE PERA COMEDY IN ICE: WINTER STANDUP TOUR 2023 Friday, Uptown - Kansas City, MO

04 FEB 8:00 pm JOE PERA COMEDY IN ICE: WINTER STANDUP TOUR 2023 Saturday, The Pageant - Saint Louis, MO SOLD OUT

05 FEB 7:00 pm JOE PERA COMEDY IN ICE: WINTER STANDUP TOUR 2023 Sunday, Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

21 FEB 7:00 pm JOE PERA COMEDY IN ICE: WINTER STANDUP TOUR 2023 Tuesday, Rio Theatre - Vancouver, BC

21 FEB 9:30 pm JOE PERA COMEDY IN ICE: WINTER STANDUP TOUR 2023 Tuesday, Rio Theatre - Vancouver, BC

23 FEB 8:00 pm JOE PERA COMEDY IN ICE: WINTER STANDUP TOUR 2023 Thursday, The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

24 FEB 7:00 pm JOE PERA COMEDY IN ICE: WINTER STANDUP TOUR 2023 Friday, The Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

14 APR SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Friday, Liberty Hall Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

17 - 29 APR SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Monday, Soho Theatre - London, UK

01 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Monday, Strange Brew - Bristol, UK SOLD OUT

01 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Monday, Strange Brew - Bristol, UK SOLD OUT

02 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Tuesday, The Leadmill - Sheffield, UK

03 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Wednesday, The Glee Club - Birmingham, UK

04 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Thursday, Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

07 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Sunday, The Glee Club - Glasgow, UK SOLD OUT