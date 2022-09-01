Joe Pera on tour this fall, hosting “farewell screenings” in Brooklyn

Having recently wrapped up his "Summer in the Midwest and Rustbelt" tour, and with a lot of time on his hands now that his much-loved Adult Swim series is sadly not returning for a fourth season, Joe Pera will stay busy on his extensive "Fall Everywhere Else" tour that starts Tuesday (9/6) in Boise, ID and currently wraps up in Miami on December 10. All dates are listed below.

In the midst of that tour, Joe has announced he'll be hosting a two-day, three-show event titled "A Farewell Screening with Joe Pera and Friends" at Brooklyn's The Bell House on October 1 (3 PM and 6:30 PM) and October 2 (3 PM). Here's the official description: "A farewell, 2-day watch party of a show we are not allowed to explicitly name. We'll be playing the seasons in order -- 1 season per session -- followed by some Q&A's and appearances by special guests associated with the show we are not allowed to explicitly name." While they can't name the show, you can probably figure it out. Tickets are on sale now (three-show passes are sold out, though).

Meanwhile, Joe seems to be doing ok, enjoying his late summer harvest of tomatoes, cucumbers and corn.

JOE PERA - 2022 TOUR DATES

06 SEP 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Tuesday, Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

07 SEP 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Wednesday, Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

09 SEP 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Friday, Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

09 SEP 9:45 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Friday, Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

10 SEP 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, Revolution Hall - Portland, OR SOLD OUT

10 SEP 10:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

11 SEP 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Sunday, The Independent - San Francisco, CA SOLD OUT

12 SEP 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Monday, The Independent - San Francisco, CA SOLD OUT

13 SEP 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR – THIS MUST BE THE SHOW Tuesday, Kreuzberg California - San Luis Obispo, CA SOLD OUT

14 SEP 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Wednesday, The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

17 SEP 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, The Regent - Los Angeles, CA SOLD OUT

17 SEP 9:30 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, The Regent - Los Angeles, CA SOLD OUT

18 SEP 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Sunday, The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

01 OCT 3:00 pm A Farewell Screening with Joe Pera and Friends - The Bell House Brooklyn, NY

01 OCT 8:00 pm A Farewell Screening with Joe Pera and Friends - The Bell House Brooklyn, NY

02 OCT 3:00 pm A Farewell Screening with Joe Pera and Friends - The Bell House Brooklyn, NY

07 OCT 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Friday, The Egg - Albany, NY

08 OCT 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, State Theatre - Ithaca, NY

12 OCT 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Wednesday, White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

14 OCT 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Friday, The Paramount - Austin, TX

15 OCT 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, Texas Theater - Dallas, TX

16 OCT 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Sunday, Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

08 NOV 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Tuesday, Zanies Comedy Club - Nashville, TN SOLD OUT

09 NOV 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Wednesday, Zanies Comedy Club - Nashville, TN

10 NOV 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Thursday, Saturn Club - Birmingham, AL SOLD OUT

12 NOV 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA SOLD OUT

12 NOV 9:30 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

13 NOV 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Sunday, The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC SOLD OUT

16 NOV 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Wednesday, Booth Playhouse - Charlotte, NC

19 NOV 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, Motorco - Durham, NC SOLD OUT

19 NOV 9:30 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, Motorco - Durham, NC SOLD OUT

20 NOV 7:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Sunday, The Riviera Theater - Charleston, SC

02 DEC 7:30 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Friday, The Wilbur - Boston, MA

02 DEC 9:30 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Friday, The Wilbur - Boston, MA

07 DEC 7:30 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Wednesday, Tampa Improv - Tampa, FL

08 DEC 7:30 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Thursday, Orlando Improv - Orlando, FL

10 DEC 8:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, Gramps - Miami, FL SOLD OUT

10 DEC 10:00 pm FALL EVERYWHERE ELSE TOUR Saturday, Gramps - Miami, FL SOLD OUT