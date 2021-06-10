Joe Pera playing lots of NYC shows, including summer Bell House series w/ Dan Licata

Joe Pera and Dan Licata are bringing back their long-running Dan Joe DVD Show standup series for a three month summer run at Brooklyn's The Bell House on Tuesdays starting July 6. Tickets for the July dates are on sale now.

Those aren't the only upcoming NYC comedy shows that Joe is a part of, though. He'll also be performing at The Bell House on June 20 as part of Carmen Christopher's "El Juice" show with friends Connor O'Malley, Jo Firestone, John Reynolds, Gary Richardson, and Marie Faustin; early and late shows at Union Hall on June 29 with Andrew Michaan; and a "Joe Pera and Friends" show on July 2 at Asylum (307 W. 26th St) with Noah Britton and more.

Meanwhile, Joe's book, A Bathroom Book For People Not Pooping Or Peeing But Using The Bathroom As An Escape, is well worth picking up.

And if you haven't watched his Adult Swim series, Joe Pera Talks With You, you really should (it's on HBO Max).

Also, if you like tomatoes you'll love Joe's Instagram.

JOE PERA - 2021 NYC STANDUP DATES

Sun 06/20 8 PM @ The Bell House w/ Joe Pera, Connor O'Malley, Jo Firestone, Carmen Christopher, John Reynolds, Gary Richardson, Marie Faustin

Tue 06/29 7:30 & 10 PM @ Union Hall w/ Andrew Michaan, Joe Pera (2 shows)

Fri 07/02 9:30PM @ Asylum w/ Noah Britton

Tue 07/06 8 PM @ The Bell House w/ Dan Licata (Dan Joe DVD Show)

Tue 07/13 8 PM @ The Bell House w/ Dan Licata (Dan Joe DVD Show)

Tue 07/20 8 PM @ The Bell House w/ Dan LIcata (Dan Joe DVD Show)

Tue 07/27 8 PM @ The Bell House w/ Dan Licata (Dan Joe DVD Show)