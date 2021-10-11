‘Joe Pera Talks With You’ S3 premieres in November (watch the new teaser)

Joe Pera has announced the premiere date for the third season of his wonderful, very low key series, Joe Pera Talks With You. It's back Friday, November 7 at 12:30 AM on Adult Swim, so less than a month from now. Joe made the announcement via a new teaser video that involves darts and power adapters. You can watch that, and a few other clips from the series, below.

If you've yet to experience Joe's gentle magic, the series is accurately described as "A teacher in Michigan's Upper Peninsula explores subject matters such as pancakes, blueberries, eggs, toast, sausage, bacon, English muffins, coffee, orange juice, maple syrup, waffles, cornbread, and strawberries." But also the joys of The Who's "Baba O'Reily." You can watch the first two seasons on HBO Max and at Adult Swim's website.

In other news, Joe and Dan Licata continue to host their weekly "Dan Joe DVD Show" at The Bell House, with upcoming installments on October 26, November 2, November 9 and November 16. Guest comedians have yet to be announced but tickets are on sale.

Joe Pera - 2021 Live Shows

10/26 - The Bell House, Brooklyn (Dan Joe DVD Show)

11/02 - The Bell House, Brooklyn (Dan Joe DVD Show)

11/09 - The Bell House, Brooklyn (Dan Joe DVD Show)

11/16 - The Bell House, Brooklyn (Dan Joe DVD Show)