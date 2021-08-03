‘Joe Pera Talks with You’ Season 3 out this fall (watch a teaser)

It's been a year and a half since the second season of Joe Pera Talks With You aired on Adult Swim, and while we enjoyed his book, we have been greatly missing the gentle charms and humor of small town Michigan life the series brings us. So we were happy to see some "Good News" from Joe today in the form of a teaser trailer for the third season of the the series, which will air this fall. If you're looking for quick editing and wall-to-wall jokes, you clearly have never watched Joe Pera Talks With You and will be disappointed by the teaser. But if you're looking for a brief check-in with Joe's basset hound and a still shot of his garage basketball hoop during a quiet snowfall, fire it up below.

Joe's book, A Bathroom Book for People Not Pooping or Peeing But Using the Bathroom as an Escape, is out now. You can watch the first two seasons of Joe Pera Talks With You on Adult Swim and HBO Max.

If you live in NYC, Joe and Dan Licata are hosting their "Dan Joe DVD Show" standup series this summer at The Bell House on Tuesdays. Tonight (8/3), the lineup includes Whitmer Thomas, Janelle James, Rob Cantrell, Rachel Pegram, and Joe Rumrill (tickets). Check out the upcoming lineups below.

JOE PERA - 2021 LIVE DATES

8/3 - The Bell House - Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Whitmer Thomas, Janelle James, Rob Cantrell, Rachel Pegram, Joe Rumrill

8/10 - The Bell House - Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Jo Firestone, Stavros Halkias, Devon Walker, Eudora Peterson, Bardia Salimi

8/17 - The Bell House - Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Dulce Sloan, Casey James Salengo, Nore Davis, Samantha Ruddy, Luke Mones

8/24 - The Bell House - Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Matt Barats, Rebecca O'Neal, Rachel Kaly, Tomas Delgado

8/31 - The Bell House - Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Janeane Garofalo, Gary Richardson, Pat Regan, Brittany Carney

9/7 - The Bell House - Dan Joe DVD Show w/ Chris Gethard, Ana Fabrega, Sara Hennessey, Dylan Adler