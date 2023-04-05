Comedian Joe Pera has spent the last few seasons on tour, and now he's announced he'll be wrapping it up in Brooklyn by taping a new special, "Spring in the Midwest and Rustbelt Tour Pt. V," on June 15 at The Opera House in Williamsburg, across an early show and a late one. Tickets go on sale Friday (4/7) at 10am.

Joe is also about to head to the UK and Europe next week and all of his upcoming dates are listed below.

Joe launched his podcast Drifting Off with Joe Pera earlier this year, and this week he released an episode on video games featuring Dan Deacon and Red Dead Redemption voice actor (and not NY1 correspondent) Roger Clark. Listen below.

Joe Pera 2023 loading...

JOE PERA - 2023 TOUR DATES

14 APR SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Friday, Liberty Hall Theatre - Dublin, Ireland (EARLY SHOW)

14 APR SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Friday, Liberty Hall Theatre - Dublin, Ireland (LATE SHOW)

15 APR SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Saturday, The MAC - Belfast, UK

17 - 29 APR SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Monday, Soho Theatre - London, UK

01 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Monday, Strange Brew - Bristol, UK

02 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Tuesday, The Leadmill - Sheffield, UK

03 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Wednesday, The Glee Club - Birmingham, UK

04 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Thursday, Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

07 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Sunday, The Glee Club - Glasgow, UK (MATINEE)

07 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Sunday, The Glee Club - Glasgow, UK

11 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Thursday, Maxime Comedy Club - Lisbon, Portugal

13 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Saturday, Scandic Klara - Stockholm, Sweden

14 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Sunday, Hotel Cecil - Copenhagen, Denmark

16 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Tuesday, Kookaburra Comedy Club - Berlin, Germany

17 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Wednesday, Boom Chicago - Amsterdam, The Netherlands

19 MAY SPRING IN THE UK & EUROPE Friday, Latter - Oslo, Norway

15 JUN 7:30 pm SPECIAL TAPING IN BROOKLYN Thursday, The Opera House - Brooklyn

15 JUN 10:00 pm SPECIAL TAPING IN BROOKLYN Thursday, The Opera House - Brooklyn