Joe Rainey, Jlin, Standing on the Corner, Laraaji, Liv.e & more added to Outline spring 2023 lineup

After announcing Matmos (on Saturday, April 29) and Makaya McCarven (on on Saturday, May 13) as the headliners of nights one and two of the spring edition of their Outline series, Queens art space Knockdown Center has revealed the rest of each night's lineup. Matmos will be joined by April 29 by footwork great Jlin; rising reggaeton trio Meth Math; pow-wow singer and experimentalist Joe Rainey (who was scheduled to perform at the fall 2022 edition of Outline before it was cancelled); singer, producer, pianist and performance artist Golin; and Chinese artist Pan Daijing, playing her first US show.

Makaya McCraven will be joined in Knockdown Center's outdoor Ruins space on May 13 by genre-defying NYC jazz/hip-hop/soul collective Standing on the Corner, ambient music great Laraaji, and neo-soul singer Liv.e.

Tickets for nights one and two are on sale now.

