Joe Rainey made his NYC live debut at Ecstatic Music Fest w/ OWLS (pics, setlist)

NYC's Ecstatic Music Festival held its first 2023 concert over the weekend at the Kaufman Center's Merkin Hall with Pow Wow artist Joe Rainey and string quartet OWLS. Photos by David Andrako and the setlists are below.

Having released the acclaimed Niineta last year, Joe was making his NYC live debut. (He was supposed to play Knockdown Center last fall but the show ended up getting canceled.) For his first set he was joined by main Niineta collaborator Andrew Broder, before also being joined by OWLS for a second set. OWLS opened the night as well, performing three pieces on their own.

Next up at Ecstatic Music Festival: William Tyler and Yasmin Williams on March 22 (tickets). Check out the full 2023 schedule here.

SETLIST:

OWLS (Alexi Kenney, Ayane Kozasa, Gabe Cabezas & Paul Wiancko)

Paul Wiancko - Vox Petra (2018)

Franghiz Ali-Zadeh - Raqs (2015)

Paul Wianckon - When The Night (2018)

Joe Rainey & Andrew Broder

Niineta (2022)

easy on the cide

no chants

jr. flip

once the reaper

Joe Rainey & Andrew Broder with OWLS

b.e. son

can key

turned engine

bezhigo

phil's offering