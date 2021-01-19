Joe Rogan, Dave Chappelle, Elon Musk & Grimes walk into a bar

With Tesla in the midst of constructing a new facility near Austin, and Elon Musk himself a recent Texas transplant, it's not too surprising that he and Grimes wound up in a picture with Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan, who are in the middle of a residency of socially distanced shows at Austin venue Stubb's, but alas, it happened and here are the pics to prove it. Donnell Rawlings also got his own picture with the crew (sans Rogan), which he captioned, "About last night! Dave Chappelle Elon Musk! They rich bitch!!!!"

No word on whether baby X Æ A-XII was in attendance, too.