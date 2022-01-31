Joe Rogan talks Neil Young, Joni Mitchell & Spotify content warning in new statement

After Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and Nils Lofgren (of Crazy Horse and the E Street Band) removed their music from Spotify due to Joe Rogan's podcast spreading "unfactual, misleading and false COVID information," and after Spotify revealed plans to add a "content advisory" warning to any podcasts that feature discussion about COVID-19, Joe Rogan has responded to Neil and Joni's decisions, and Spotify's new content warning, in a new 9+ minute video. He also, in eyebrow-raising fashion, argues about what the word “misinformation” actually means.

"I'm very sorry that they feel way, I most certainly don't want that," Joe said, regarding Neil and Joni. "I'm a Neil Young fan, I've always been a Neil Young fan."

"One of the things that Spotify wants to do, that I agree with," Joe continues, "is that, at the beginning of these controversial podcasts, like specifically ones about COVID, is to put a disclaimer, and say that you should speak with your physician and that these people and the opinions that they express are contrary to the opinions of experts, which I think is very important. Sure, have that on there, I'm very happy with that."

"If there's anything that I could do better is have more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones," he adds. "I would most certainly be open to doing that."

Joe also tells a story of working a Neil Young concert as a security guard when he was 19, and adds "no hard feelings towards Neil Young, and definitely no hard feelings towards Joni Mitchell, I love her too, I love her music." (And then he adds, "'Chuck E.'s In Love' is a great song," and corrects himself in the Instagram caption by saying that's actually a Rickie Lee Jones song, not a Joni Mitchell song, and, for what it's worth, also spells Rickie's name and the song title wrong. There he goes, spreading misinformation again!)

Here's the video, if you'd like to hear his full statement: