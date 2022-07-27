Joe Strummer Mescaleros box set announced for his 70th birthday

August 21 would've been the late Joe Strummer's 70th birthday, and to celebrate that, and his musical legacy, a new box set has been announced, collecting all the music he made with The Mescaleros. Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years will be out September 16 via Dark Horse Records.

"There's so much great music that Joe left us in his archive,” says Joe’s widow and executive producer of this box set, Lucinda Tait. “We started this work with '001', so to focus on Joe's work with The Mescaleros was the natural second step on '002' because those songs he made with them just seemed to resonate so strongly and reinvigorated his connection with his audience at a level he hadn't experienced since his days with The Clash."

The box set includes remastered editions of all three of the band’s studio albums -- 1999's Rock Art and the X-Ray Style, 2001's Global A Go-Go and 2003's Streetcore -- plus Vibes Compass, a 15-track collection of demos, outtakes, rarities and previously unreleased songs, including "Ocean Of Dreams," featuring Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols on guitar, and outtakes of several tracks of Joe’s final recordings with The Mescaleros. It also includes a 72-page book featuring new interviews with Joe’s friends, collaborators and Mescaleros bandmates, as well as never-before-seen handwritten notes, lyrics, and drawings by Strummer taken from the Joe Strummer Archive, and an exclusive 12”x12” art print. Check out the packaging and tracklist below.

One of the rare and unreleased tracks is a demo of "The Road to Rock 'N' Roll," which would appear on the first Mescaleros album. You can watch the video, which uses Joe's drawings and handwritten lyrics. Check that out below.

You can pick up classic albums from The Clash on vinyl and CD in the BV shop.

Joe Strummer 002- The Mescaleros Years loading...

attachment-Joe Strummer 002- The Mescaleros Years cover art loading...

JOE STRUMMER 002: THE MESCALEROS YEARS

Rock Art and the X-Ray Style

1. Tony Adams

2. Sandpaper Blues

3. X-Ray Style

4. Techno D-Day

5. The Road to Rock 'N' Roll

6. Diggin' The New

7. Nitcomb

8. Forbidden City

9. Yalla Yalla

10. Willesden To Cricklewood

Global A Go-Go

1. Johnny Appleseed

2. Cool ’N’ Out

3. Global A Go-Go

4. Bhindi Bhagee

5. Gamma Ray

6. Mega Bottle Ride

7. Shaktar Donetsk

8. Mondo Bongo

9. Bummed Out City

10. At The Border, Guy

11. Minstrel Boy (full-length version)

Streetcore

1. Coma Girl

2. Get Down Moses

3. Long Shadow

4. Arms Aloft

5. Ramshackle Day Parade

6. Redemption Song

7. All In A Day

8. Burnin' Streets

9. Midnight Jam

10. Silver and Gold

Vibes Compass

1. Time And The Tide

2. Techno D-Day (Demo)

3. Ocean Of Dreams (feat. Steve Jones)

4. Forbidden City (Demo)

5. X-Ray Style (Demo)

6. The Road To Rock ‘N’ Roll (Demo)

7. Tony Adams (Demo)

8. Cool ‘N’ Out (Demo)

9. Global A Go-Go (Demo)

10. Secret Agent Man

11. All In A Day (Demo)

12. London Is Burning

13. Get Down Moses (Outtake)

14. Fantastic

15. Coma Girl (Outtake)