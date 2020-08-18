Joe Strummer tribute livestream this week w/ Springsteen, Bob Weir, Josh Homme & many more

The Clash's Joe Strummer would be turning 68 this Friday (8/21) if not for his untimely death in 2002, and to celebrate his birthday, a bunch of huge names will come together for a two-hour livestream, A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer, which also benefits Save Our Stages, "a group of over 2,000 independent venues in 50 states that are banding together to ask Washington for targeted legislation to help us survive."

Produced by Jesse Malin, Jeff Raspe and Joe Strummer estate manager, David Zonshine and Dark Horse Records, the event will feature never-before-seen live footage of Joe Strummer, as well as performances by Bruce Springsteen, Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, Hinds, Dropkick Murphys, The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr and Nikolai Fraiture (billed separately), Lucinda Williams, Gogol Bordello's Eugene Hutz, Bad Brains' HR, The Interrupters, Jim Jarmusch, Jesse Malini, Cherry Glazerr, The Hold Steady's Craig Finn & Tad Kubler, Dave Hause, Butch Walker, Tom Morello, Steve Buscemi, The Pogues' Spider Stacy, Shepard Fairey, Beto O’Rourke, and others, plus "very special guests" are promised.

"To see so many musicians and artists come forward to honor Joe is really touching," said Joe’s wife Lucinda Tait. "Community was always important to him. Whether it was playing music with friends, organizing all night campfires, or hijacking festivals, Joe was always focused on bringing people together. Even though we can't all be in the same room together, I cannot think of a better way for us all to feel united. Joe would have loved this."

"This tribute to Joe is not only a great way to honor him, but to also remind people how important his message is right now," adds Jesse Malin, who's also a co-owner of independent music venues Bowery Electric, Niagara and Berlin in NYC. "Very few venues are going to be able to survive," Jesse recently wrote in an essay for Rolling Stone. "We need real financial help from the federal government, like they just did in Britain with the $2 billion-dollar bailout. The government needs to acknowledge that the arts are essential to our culture, community and growth."

The stream goes down for free (with donations encouraged) on joestrummer.com at 3 PM ET on Friday (8/21).

Jesse Malin and his band also perform his 2004 album The Heat in full for the first time on August 27 at Veeps.com to help benefit Bowery Electric.

Poster and full lineup for A Song for Joe, and a video of Bruce Springsteen covering The Clash (with other famous people) below...

Jesse Malin also presented the tribute to The Clash's London Calling at Bowery Ballroom in December.

A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer

Joe Strummer (never before seen live footage)

Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes)

Beto O’Rourke

Bob Gruen

Bob Weir

Brian Fallon

Bruce Springsteen

Butch Walker

Cherry Glazerr

Craig Finn & Tad Kubler (The Hold Steady)

Dave Hause

Dhani Harrison

DJ Scratchy

Dropkick Murphys

Eugene Lutz (Gogol Bordello)

Frank Turner

HR (Bad Brains)

Hinds

The Interrupters

Jesse Dayton

Jesse Malin

Jim Jarmusch

Joe Ely

Josh Cheuse

Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age)

Lucinda Williams

Lyza Jane

Matt Dillon

Nikolai Fraiture (The Strokes)

Ray Gange (Rude Boy)

Richard Dudanski (101ers)

Sara Driver

Shepard Fairey

Spider Stacy (The Pogues)

Steve Buscemi

Tom Morello

+ very special guests