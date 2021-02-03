Joe Strummer’s solo work celebrated on new best-of, ‘Assembly’

While mostly remembered for his time fronting The Clash, Joe Strummer had a long solo career with a number of terrific records. A new retrospective album, Assembly, highlights that and will be out March 26 via Dark Horse Records.

The compilation includes "Love Kills" from Sid & Nancy, Mescaleros songs "Coma Girl," "Forbidden City" and "Johnny Appleseed," a few live versions of Clash songs "I Fought the Law," "Rudy Can't Fail"), a never-before-heard acoustic version of "Junco Partner" and more. It does not have, however, any of the Joe Strummer & The Latino Rockabilly War tracks, like "Trash City," he recorded for the soundtrack of Permanent Record (the 1988 drama which starred Beastie Boys' Adam Horowitz).

You can pre-order Assembly now which is available in a few different packages and vinul variants. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

Coma Girl

Johnny Appleseed

I Fought The Law (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *

Tony Adams

Sleepwalk

Love Kills

Get Down Moses

X-Ray Style

Mondo Bongo

Rudie Can’t Fail (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *

At The Border, Guy

Long Shadow

Forbidden City

Yalla Yalla

Redemption Song

Junco Partner (Acoustic) *

*previously unreleased