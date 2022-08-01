Joe Walsh reuniting The James Gang w/ Dave Grohl for VetsAid 2022 with NIN, Black Keys & The Breeders

Joe Walsh is reuniting his '60s/'70s band The James Gang for his annual VetsAid benefit concert that happens November 13 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. The Cleveland band, known for such songs as "Funk #49" and "Walk Away," will headline a bill that is otherwise loaded with Ohio alt-rock heavyweights Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and The Breeders. Also: Dave Grohl (who was born in Warren, OH) will be joining The James Gang as a "special guest" for what they're calling "One Last Ride."

“It all started in Ohio,” Walsh said in a statement. “Picking up my first guitar as a kid in Columbus set me on a musical journey to Kent State, Cleveland and then the world. It is a great privilege for me to share the stage once again with my original James Gang buddies and this incredible group of Ohio rock legends like Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, The Breeders and Dave Grohl. I believe in Ohio and look forward to celebrating our musical legacy while honoring our veterans with VetsAid 2022.”

Tickets for VetsAid 2022 go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10 AM.

Nine Inch Nails' 2022 tour schedule also includes Riot Fest, Primavera Sound L.A. and a very '80s/'90s-industrial show at the Cleveland area Blossom Music Center on September 24 with Ministry and Nitzer Ebb.