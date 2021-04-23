Joel Ford & Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy form duo yes/and, prep debut (stream 2 tracks)
Hand Habits' Meg Duffy and Joel Ford (Ford & Lopatin) have formed yes/and which is not an improv comedy group but an ambient duo who will release their self-titled debut album on July 20 via Driftless Recordings.
The collaboration took shape during lockdown in Los Angeles, mixing Meg's nuanced, intricate finger-picked guitar work, and Ford's production and sound design talent. There are two tracks to stream off the album now: the dappled sunlight sounds of "Ugly Orange" and the more distinctly dreamlike "Centered Shell." Both are beautiful and calming -- stream them below.
Tracklist
1. Craggy
2. Ugly Orange
3. More Than Love
4. Learning About Who You Are
5. Centered Shell
6. Tumble
7. Melt Away
8. Making A Monument
9. Emotion Scroll
10. In My Heaven All Faucets Are Fountains