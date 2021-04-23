Joel Ford & Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy form duo yes/and, prep debut (stream 2 tracks)

Hand Habits' Meg Duffy and Joel Ford (Ford & Lopatin) have formed yes/and which is not an improv comedy group but an ambient duo who will release their self-titled debut album on July 20 via Driftless Recordings.

The collaboration took shape during lockdown in Los Angeles, mixing Meg's nuanced, intricate finger-picked guitar work, and Ford's production and sound design talent. There are two tracks to stream off the album now: the dappled sunlight sounds of "Ugly Orange" and the more distinctly dreamlike "Centered Shell." Both are beautiful and calming -- stream them below.

Tracklist

1. Craggy

2. Ugly Orange

3. More Than Love

4. Learning About Who You Are

5. Centered Shell

6. Tumble

7. Melt Away

8. Making A Monument

9. Emotion Scroll

10. In My Heaven All Faucets Are Fountains