Joep Beving released solo piano album ‘Hermetism,’ touring North America

Dutch composer and pianist Joep Beving released a new solo piano album, Hermetism, this year. It follows a trilogy of albums, which concluded with 2019's Henosis, and he drew inspiration for it from ancient philosophy and the city of Paris. "I had a romantic idea of a past time where someone in Paris would be dedicating their life to the quest for beauty," he says. "You walk the streets, and there’s an open window with someone playing the piano inside. I had that in mind but overshadowed by dark skies. Some terrible things have happened in Paris in the past few years. I took Paris as a metaphor for Western civilisation."

Beving will head to North America on tour later this month, for a run of shows that wraps up in early November. "It’s been a long time - too long - and I look forward to be back over and perform my new music alongside older pieces - hope to see & meet you out there," he says. See all dates below.

The tour begins with a Los Angeles show at Aratani Theatre on October 19, and stops in Brooklyn for a show at The Opera House on October 29. Tickets are on sale now.

JOEP BEVING: 2022 TOUR

October 19 Aratani Theatre Los Angeles, CA

October 20 The Chapel San Francisco, CA

October 22 Woodlawn Hall Seattle, WA

October 23 The Old Church Portland, OR

October 26 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

October 29 The Opera House Brooklyn, NY

October 30 Corona Theatre Montreal, QC

November 1 The Birchmere Alexandria, VA