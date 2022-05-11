Joey Bada$$ announces new album ‘2000’ & ‘1999-2000′ tour

Joey Bada$$ recently gave an update on his long-awaited album, which he said he hopes to release "before summer," and he's making good on that promise. He just announced 2000, due June 17 via Columbia, 10 years to the day after his classic debut mixtape 1999. The tracklist isn't out yet, but Joey recently released two singles, "THE REV3NGE" and "Head High," and he told XXL that the album features production from Statik Selektah, Kirk Knight, Cardo, Mike WiLL Made-It, and hopefully also DJ Premier. A new trailer is out, featuring a 34-second, Statik Selektah-produced clip. Check it out below.

Joey has also announced the '1999-2000 Tour,' which celebrates the 10th anniversary of 1999 and also supports his new album. He'll be joined by opener Capella Grey. The tour includes a hometown NYC show on July 7 at Terminal 5, and tickets for that go on sale Friday (5/13) at 10 AM with presales starting Thursday (5/12) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Joey Bada$$ loading...

Joey Bada$$ -- 2022 Tour Dates

7/01/22 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

7/02/22 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

7/03/22 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

7/06/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

07/07/22 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

07/08/22 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

07/09/22 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

07/10/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Heaven Stage

07/12/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

07/13/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

07/15/22 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

07/17/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex - Rockwell

07/19/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07/20/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

07/21/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

07/23/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

07/24/22 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

07/26/22 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

07/27/22 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

07/28/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo