Joey Bada$$ announces new album ‘2000’ & ‘1999-2000′ tour
Joey Bada$$ recently gave an update on his long-awaited album, which he said he hopes to release "before summer," and he's making good on that promise. He just announced 2000, due June 17 via Columbia, 10 years to the day after his classic debut mixtape 1999. The tracklist isn't out yet, but Joey recently released two singles, "THE REV3NGE" and "Head High," and he told XXL that the album features production from Statik Selektah, Kirk Knight, Cardo, Mike WiLL Made-It, and hopefully also DJ Premier. A new trailer is out, featuring a 34-second, Statik Selektah-produced clip. Check it out below.
Joey has also announced the '1999-2000 Tour,' which celebrates the 10th anniversary of 1999 and also supports his new album. He'll be joined by opener Capella Grey. The tour includes a hometown NYC show on July 7 at Terminal 5, and tickets for that go on sale Friday (5/13) at 10 AM with presales starting Thursday (5/12) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
Joey Bada$$ -- 2022 Tour Dates
7/01/22 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
7/02/22 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
7/03/22 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel
7/06/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
07/07/22 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
07/08/22 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
07/09/22 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
07/10/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Heaven Stage
07/12/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
07/13/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
07/15/22 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
07/17/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex - Rockwell
07/19/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
07/20/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
07/21/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
07/23/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
07/24/22 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
07/26/22 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
07/27/22 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
07/28/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo